Poem – TRINITY AFFINITY (By Ray Gallucci)

TRINITY AFFINITY

“And the three men I admire most,

The Father, Son and Holy Ghost,

They caught the last train for the cost

The day the music died.”

(from Don McLean’s “American Pie”)

The three men I admire most,

Though passed, remain alive

To me because of what they wrote.

Their legacies survive.

Most favor Verne or H.G. Wells

As fathers of their art.

But Isaac Asimov compels

As science fiction’s heart.

The strengths of both he blended best –

Verne’s science and Wells’ tales –

“Foundation” series holy quest

Or “Nightfall’s” darkest veils

When comes to natural history,

A realm of rare intrigue,

One fashioned it as mystery

Till none was in his league.

Gould, Stephen Jay, the master of

Paleontology.

Of Burgess Shale; how life evolved –

His work’s the apogee.

Now taking quite a different route,

We turn to Hollywood.

When Roger Ebert spoke, we knew

‘Tween Ugly, Bad and Good.

For he reviewed like one of us –

Not critic, but a fan.

Not every film of Oscar must

Be worthy just to scan.

And if my three have caught the train

That Don McLean’s are on,

Then I can rest assured their fame

Will not be quickly gone.

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.