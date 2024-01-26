Poem – UNIVERSAL PALETTE (By Joseph Cavera)
UNIVERSAL PALETTE (By Joseph Cavera)
Trim your palette of ink they decree
Royal Amethyst choirs send thee
Responses from reading notes from long ago is key
Gazing out, Viridian forests house a lush of trees
While behind me dances barrel-fulls of Mahogany monkeys
Burnt Sienna dunes seep strong tunes for free
And cobalt gears turn here by Warehouse Three
Drier now, Cinnabar volcanoes spout Obsidian ash at its knees
Seafoam rocks rock my socks so carefree
Aqua fills me with Crimson platelets as much as can be
Skyward, Vermillion space sends stars crashing into the sea
Is Earth’s Royal Blue enough for you? Should it be?
My eyes give rise to skies as indigo as I can see
After all these years I sit here writing, sipping tea.