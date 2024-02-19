Poem – UNTIL… (By Akeredolu Tope)

UNTIL…

I welcome you on board

As we take a voyage

Through the fibers of time

As you journey with me

To the underlinnigs of my heart

Where you lay adorned

With diamond and brass

I have been a wondering soul

Going through roads unend

I have seen many phantom dreams

Dissolve into solid failures

On a mountain high

I see my dreams fly

Though wingless as a moth

Yet away it goes

It will return to you

On angel’s wings

When it must have perched

On the bays of Tigris

Lonely!

In the midst of the silent crowd

Lost in the vastness of an empty soul

Taken out of space

Like a fish bereft of aqua

I hope to drink from the ocean

Of dry wet dews of lost love

To be filled with hope

As water in the underbelly of the ocean

The flora that doted the meadow

The rain drops on the tongue of an angel

will little count

Until she stares with admiration

When she sticks her hand

Into mine on a moonlight night

As we walk our dream into light

Lost!

In time’s endless torrent

I promise to be the rain

That washes off your river of tears

I promise to be the Aegean sea

That soaks up your dry Sahara

On Himalaya’s bossom where heavy souls

And their hopeless hopes meet face to face

With a cart on vayage to tomorrow

I hope to be the courier

The very ferrier who leads you into light

When an old noisy river snakes into your peace

Uprooting the roses of your tranquillity

Leaving you with empty shells

I hope to be the ray that soaks comfort

Into your fragile heart

In the night that is reserved for fire

In the twilight when the hangman

Prepares his noose

I hope to be the raven

The bringer of your salvation.

Akeredolu Tope obtained his bachelor's degree in English language from Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko Ondo State in southwest Nigeria. He currently teaches English language at St Gregory's college ikare Akoko. He remains a committed socio literary critic. He has also research a popular faction JUST BEFORE DAWN by Kole Omotosho