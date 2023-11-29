Poem – Untitled (By Rex Begay)

4/5 - (1 vote)

Untitled

In a chow hall

In a prison

Hangs a painting dressing the back wall

Of wilderness facade

A lake to brood upon its frown

Promising freedom with pale-crowned mountains

Creeping land and dismal clouds

Mocking me…feeding hope (one would think)

But I see only imprisonment of a worst kind:

A scene from the mind of a man

Where the snow is warm

The water dry

The dirt clean and

trees can’t wave

There

The snow won’t float down, the rain refuses to quench

The wind denies imploring leaves a whisper and

The sun blinks none to night

Here, nature mourns her laws…

The ascension of the peaks of her mighty mountains

Is to scale the tallest tree in the foreground

As the distance of miles is conquered

By a layer of paint

Diving the waters of her lake

Is to tear the acrylic-encrusted fabric

That is its depths

Its surface splashes only clouds of dust and

Its ripples are but frayed edges

Of woven cloth and long dried colors

Her trees can’t shed themselves of rot

To bring new growth

(The curse of a non-changing season)

An eternity of one second sentenced

To watch my freedom…

From between its bars

Of a wooden frame

Rex Begay