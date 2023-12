I am guilty

of skipping chapters stained with shadows

Missing moments not composed

I feel unworthy

of your tales untold, reserved for me,

while dust sleeps upon the page

There is no word

that this pen speaks, nor ink enough

to give back stories torn from you

What do they say

that time heals all wounds? When time itself

stays my hand from yours

How can I prove

without you all, this sheet draws blank

just empty lines that beg your script

Rex Begay