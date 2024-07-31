Poem – VERDANCE FROM BLACK (By Joseph Cavera)
VERDANCE FROM BLACK (By Joseph Cavera)
To you I ride a weathered train
Puffing obsidian clouds, crossing this bridge
Your presence awaits me beyond this ridge
Alas, from lilac loving I must abstain
My presence approaching is raised a smidge
And a true train this bridge may lack,
But my love you see blooms like fresh lilac
Like the clouds which keep watch over Cambridge
Nearer now loom darkened clouds from the train’s smoke stack
Your lilac eyes drive my presence insane
This bridge you see, cannot contain
My ashen infatuation of you, Star Black