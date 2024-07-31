Poem – VERDANCE FROM BLACK (By Joseph Cavera)

VERDANCE FROM BLACK (By Joseph Cavera)

To you I ride a weathered train

Puffing obsidian clouds, crossing this bridge

Your presence awaits me beyond this ridge

Alas, from lilac loving I must abstain

My presence approaching is raised a smidge

And a true train this bridge may lack,

But my love you see blooms like fresh lilac

Like the clouds which keep watch over Cambridge

Nearer now loom darkened clouds from the train’s smoke stack

Your lilac eyes drive my presence insane

This bridge you see, cannot contain

My ashen infatuation of you, Star Black