Poem – VERMILLION SPACE (By Joseph Cavera)

VERMILLION SPACE (By Joseph Cavera)

Think of all the ways we do

The things that run all our days through

At that clever standing pace

Fly up this world’s human race

I’d sooner see black comets pass

Than the fall of upper brass

At least the Earth’s still free and here

That’s just till I disappear…

So one of these days I’ll see myself

On the sun and off the shelf

Vermillion rings are crystal clear

Sittin’ in my stratosphere

‘Cuz I faze out and leave a sigh

Blazin’ Red Roses in the Sky