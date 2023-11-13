Poem – VERMILLION SPACE (By Joseph Cavera)
Think of all the ways we do
The things that run all our days through
At that clever standing pace
Fly up this world’s human race
I’d sooner see black comets pass
Than the fall of upper brass
At least the Earth’s still free and here
That’s just till I disappear…
So one of these days I’ll see myself
On the sun and off the shelf
Vermillion rings are crystal clear
Sittin’ in my stratosphere
‘Cuz I faze out and leave a sigh
Blazin’ Red Roses in the Sky