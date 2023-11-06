Poem – VICE (By Joseph Cavera)

VICE (By Joseph Cavera)

Perhaps I stare too long into the dark

Stretching my ligaments to their last inch

Could not be lifted to life by a winch

Her naps with me do not permit me to hark

Beauty distracts me like the soaring lark

and piercing songs like a black-breasted finch

mine eyes adjust to the light, then I flinch

She gazes at me, body bare and stark

Clothing myself, the point of no return

Her cries shower my exit as I leave

Her mien from felicity to pain

I annihilate hearts, they writhe and burn

Some wise men wonder whilst I deceive

God cries as I wash my soul out in the roaring rain