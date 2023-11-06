Poem – VICE (By Joseph Cavera)
VICE (By Joseph Cavera)
Perhaps I stare too long into the dark
Stretching my ligaments to their last inch
Could not be lifted to life by a winch
Her naps with me do not permit me to hark
Beauty distracts me like the soaring lark
and piercing songs like a black-breasted finch
mine eyes adjust to the light, then I flinch
She gazes at me, body bare and stark
Clothing myself, the point of no return
Her cries shower my exit as I leave
Her mien from felicity to pain
I annihilate hearts, they writhe and burn
Some wise men wonder whilst I deceive
God cries as I wash my soul out in the roaring rain