Poem – VIVALDI IN LOVE (By John Biscello)

Vivaldi in Love (By John Biscello)

Spring.

tender bud

raising gravity

in the center

of a palm.

Summer.

drawn and quartered

shafts of light

mouthing the sea.

Fall.

fetal leaves

curling in on themselves—

inversion

banking on faith.

Winter.

hospitable conjoinment

of bare limbs

relishing arson

and lace.

Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.