Poem – VIVALDI IN LOVE (By John Biscello)
Vivaldi in Love (By John Biscello)
Spring.
tender bud
raising gravity
in the center
of a palm.
Summer.
drawn and quartered
shafts of light
mouthing the sea.
Fall.
fetal leaves
curling in on themselves—
inversion
banking on faith.
Winter.
hospitable conjoinment
of bare limbs
relishing arson
and lace.
Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.