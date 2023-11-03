Print

Poem – Wasting Time (By Melissa Mendelson)

Wasting Time

 

I’m sitting on the bench,

and time is passing me by.

I’m waiting for tears to fall,

but it is the rain

that never comes.

I’m waiting for love,

but there he goes again.

My life, my world

is the glass window of happiness,

and my family does not see

the woman that I am.

I’m just sitting

on the bench

and watching time

pass me by.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






tagged with , , ,