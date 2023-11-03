Poem – Wasting Time (By Melissa Mendelson)

Wasting Time

I’m sitting on the bench,

and time is passing me by.

I’m waiting for tears to fall,

but it is the rain

that never comes.

I’m waiting for love,

but there he goes again.

My life, my world

is the glass window of happiness,

and my family does not see

the woman that I am.

I’m just sitting

on the bench

and watching time

pass me by.

