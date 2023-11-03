Poem – Wasting Time (By Melissa Mendelson)
Wasting Time
I’m sitting on the bench,
and time is passing me by.
I’m waiting for tears to fall,
but it is the rain
that never comes.
I’m waiting for love,
but there he goes again.
My life, my world
is the glass window of happiness,
and my family does not see
the woman that I am.
I’m just sitting
on the bench
and watching time
pass me by.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.