Poem – WE IV (By Ajise Vincent)

WE IV

we too have drank from the gourd of hate,

that goblet filled with throes & gore.

we too have been flogged by the r(age) of the storm,

drowned in the waters of our cowardice,

slammed with suspensions & ailment.

we too are plaited with figments of delight

like the quantum phantom of lightening, we illume,

we overcome, we blossom – don’t leave us

behind when venturing into the deadly hollows.

we too have been lost. like the israelites

in the wilderness, we searched for food, for God.

lost loved ones. ate mannas & air.

we too can’t lay our lives down on a cross,

can’t forfeit judas’ kiss: that pout of warmth

valued at thirty pieces of silver

Author Bio:



Ajise Vincent is an Economist and Social researcher based in Lagos, Nigeria. His works have appeared or are forthcoming at Oddball, Eureka, Indiana Voice Journal, Jawline Review, Jalada, Ink, Sweat & Tears, Snapdragon: a journal of art & healing, Sentinel Quarterly, Yellow Chair Review & various literary outlets. He loves coffee, blondes & turtles.