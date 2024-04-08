Print

Poem – What Is Family (By Melissa R Mendelson)

Soft, golden rays of sun

race across deep, blue water,

breathtaking in sight,

the touch of life,

but the waters could run cold,

washing conflict across the shore,

and drown deep into misery,

turmoil over time.

But love never dies.

My family holds strong

through arguments and heartbreak,

and we keep our heads

above water.

We don’t understand one another.

Doubt are the waves

that keep flowing over warmth and bitter,

but memories touch the shore

to ease the pain left behind,

promising forgiveness.

And we do forgive.

It takes time to melt stubbornness.

Whispers of hope

trickle down across soft, golden rays of sun,

our heart and soul,

never leaving the waters

that sparkle below,

bonds tested but never left broken,

our definition of family.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






tagged with , , ,