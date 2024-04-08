Poem – What Is Family (By Melissa R Mendelson)
Soft, golden rays of sun
race across deep, blue water,
breathtaking in sight,
the touch of life,
but the waters could run cold,
washing conflict across the shore,
and drown deep into misery,
turmoil over time.
But love never dies.
My family holds strong
through arguments and heartbreak,
and we keep our heads
above water.
We don’t understand one another.
Doubt are the waves
that keep flowing over warmth and bitter,
but memories touch the shore
to ease the pain left behind,
promising forgiveness.
And we do forgive.
It takes time to melt stubbornness.
Whispers of hope
trickle down across soft, golden rays of sun,
our heart and soul,
never leaving the waters
that sparkle below,
bonds tested but never left broken,
our definition of family.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.