Poem – What We Know (By Gil Hoy)
What We Know – By Gil Hoy
It can truthfully
be said that:
regarding all the
world’s matter of which
we think and know,
the whole lot
is infinitely large
and infinitely small.
For a pinhead can—
and does— boast
a whole universe
within it,
and the galaxy is
but a child’s
spinning top.
The same is true
of man’s divine spirit
and eternal reason,
which a wise
man knows
and feels—
for a kind supportive
word can lift a child up
to the heights of Olympus
makes knights in shining
armor and philosopher kings,
but a cold lifeless
word, thrown out in
haste or by design
kills a Mozart
and puts young men
with potential in
already crowded jails.
This thesis holds water
for man’s kindness
and generosity—
but for his pettiness too,
for one will win over a
reluctant smile, kill a
friendship, make
breathless lovers
condemn an idealistic
nation, enlighten a
generation, eviscerate a race
or save a world,
and each—you
must simply choose
as Kierkegaard said—
a stone’s throw ripple
through all of eternity:
an infinite vessel of
space, matter and time
all bound together by
man’s conception of God.
Author Bio:
Gil Hoy is a Boston trial lawyer and is currently studying poetry at Boston University, through its Evergreen program, where he previously received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science. Hoy received an MA in Government from Georgetown University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a Brookline, Massachusetts Selectman for four terms. Hoy started writing poetry two years ago. Since then, his work has appeared in Third Wednesday, The Write Room, The Eclectic Muse, Clark Street Review, The New Verse News, Harbinger Asylum, Soul Fountain, The Story Teller Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, Stepping Stones Magazine, The Penmen Review, To Hold A Moment Still (Harbinger Asylum’s 2014 Holidays Anthology), The Zodiac Review, Earl of Plaid Literary Journal, The Potomac, Antarctica Journal, The Montucky Review and elsewhere.