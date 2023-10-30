Poem – What We Notice (By Gil Hoy)

What We Notice – By Gil Hoy

I first lived like a tadpole swimming up-current in a raging river

Not noticing that I’d been crowned heavyweight champion of the

world, the impossible odds overcome, or the miraculous union with my

waiting cell that might otherwise have been washed away and lost.

The lesson is that you have already overcome impossible odds.

I next existed in a big glowing belly

Not feeling much of anything, except a growing thumb for

comfort, kicking feet, and a flesh tube carrying essential supplies

and services, never imagining the awakening and magical state

change that lay outside mother’s womb.

The lesson is to expect the unimaginable—even when things seem

boring and dull.

I next crawled on tiny hands and scuffed-up knees

Not seeing the glowing embers in the brick fireplace, the shoveled

driveway or the monthly ritual of writing checks for the too many

bills for our bank account to deal with at the dining room table.

The lesson is to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices made by others.

I next stumbled along on wobbly chunky columns

Not cleaning up the sticky mess that I had made on the floor,

while king in my high chair, feasting on a high-powered

meal of smashed green beans and sweet applesauce.

The lesson is to clean up your messes before they rot.

I next walked down a flower-covered church aisle

Not praying for the success of the profound commitment that I had

made to another or seeing the children who would follow, how they

would change me, and make me grow despite myself.

The lesson is to think about what really matters to you and the feelings

of other human beings. Appreciate how they see the world and recognize

their strengths, weaknesses and fears.

I now board the trolley with the herd to go to work

Not wanting to know about the disheartened souls in the long

unemployment line, their needs and wants–some having given up,

a few scarce bucks for the kids, their faces taught and worried brows.

The lesson is that what you think is tedious is often a profound gift,

and the stranger standing next to you is someone from whom you

can learn a lot if you will only listen.

I now hurry to my kids’ school events

Not noticing the unkind word or critical gesture that might

forever change the way they see the world, and the enduring

ripple effects that such a careless act might have.

The lesson is to recognize how a supportive word will lift a child to the

heights of Olympus, and how an unkind word may shake a growing

child’s confidence to the core.

I now cruise around town in my fancy car

Not noticing the rusting auto on the side of the road, the worn

treads or the young pregnant mother cuddling her crying child

while they anxiously wait for a long overdue uncaring tow truck.

The lesson is to help those who are less fortunate than you at every

opportunity.

I now fly in my smokin’ jet plane

Not noticing the starving children in the poor warring nation right

below us, after trashing my leftover too-much-food lunch, their

bloated stomachs, frozen terrified faces and protruding rib cages.

The lesson is to waste nothing, and that every human being deserves

certain basic rights and essentials, called “natural wealth” by Aristotle.

And one day I will lie in my casket —six feet under

Not noticing perhaps much of anything.

The lesson will be to remember coming out of the womb—-for who

ever could have imagined the majesty that awaited you? Is death so?

Author Bio:

Gil Hoy is a Boston trial lawyer and is currently studying poetry at Boston University, through its Evergreen program, where he previously received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science. Hoy received an MA in Government from Georgetown University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a Brookline, Massachusetts Selectman for four terms. Hoy started writing poetry two years ago. Since then, his work has appeared in Third Wednesday, The Write Room, The Eclectic Muse, Clark Street Review, The New Verse News, Harbinger Asylum, Soul Fountain, The Story Teller Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, Stepping Stones Magazine, The Penmen Review, To Hold A Moment Still (Harbinger Asylum’s 2014 Holidays Anthology), The Zodiac Review, Earl of Plaid Literary Journal, The Potomac, Antarctica Journal, The Montucky Review and elsewhere.