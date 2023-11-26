Whenever I Hear A Train

Whenever I hear a train,

I want to run.

I always wanted to run.

Since I was a child,

I would stand before the open door,

but then the door would slam shut.

I never knew

where it was

that I was supposed to go,

and instead of running free,

I caught the wrong train,

ending up

on the other side

of my world.

And I hear it now.

The ticket is in my hand,

and the path

is finally clear.

But I still don’t know

where it is

that calls me,

has called to me

since that first train whistle.

I’m scared.

Change is hard

especially for me,

but I’ve let the world

pass me by.

I’m done running on empty.

I’m done standing still.

The train’s coming,

coming

to take me

home.

