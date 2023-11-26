Print

Poem – Whenever I Hear A Train (By Melissa Mendelson)

Whenever I hear a train,

I want to run.

I always wanted to run.

Since I was a child,

I would stand before the open door,

but then the door would slam shut.

I never knew

where it was

that I was supposed to go,

and instead of running free,

I caught the wrong train,

ending up

on the other side

of my world.

And I hear it now.

The ticket is in my hand,

and the path

is finally clear.

But I still don’t know

where it is

that calls me,

has called to me

since that first train whistle.

I’m scared.

Change is hard

especially for me,

but I’ve let the world

pass me by.

I’m done running on empty.

I’m done standing still.

The train’s coming,

coming

to take me

home.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






