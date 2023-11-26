Poem – Whenever I Hear A Train (By Melissa Mendelson)
Whenever I Hear A Train
Whenever I hear a train,
I want to run.
I always wanted to run.
Since I was a child,
I would stand before the open door,
but then the door would slam shut.
I never knew
where it was
that I was supposed to go,
and instead of running free,
I caught the wrong train,
ending up
on the other side
of my world.
And I hear it now.
The ticket is in my hand,
and the path
is finally clear.
But I still don’t know
where it is
that calls me,
has called to me
since that first train whistle.
I’m scared.
Change is hard
especially for me,
but I’ve let the world
pass me by.
I’m done running on empty.
I’m done standing still.
The train’s coming,
coming
to take me
home.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.