Poem – Who Punctured The Roof (By Uduak Uwah)
And so the roof began to leak
And they all began to tremble in panic
To each his own
Clenching to whatever they stole
“The roof is not beyond repair”
“We can fix it if we all shared “
Yet none of them truly cared
Instead they raised their soiled fingers
And began to point at each other
“Who punctured the roof?”
“What were they trying to prove?”
“Who tried it first?”
“Was it out of hunger or thirst?”
When they themselves did
Out of selfish ambition and greed
And so the deed was done
And their troubles had only begun
Author Bio:
Uduak Uwah is an emerging Nigerian poet, lyricist and songwriter. He aims to convey life's/today's realities in simple and intriguing poetic language. Also known as whill, Uduak is currently working on his debut poetry collection "The Whole Truth". He has an archive of song demos and lyrics to his credit.