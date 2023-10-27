Poem – Why Won’t You Smile For Me (By David Hernandez)
Why Won’t You Smile For Me
I took a snapshot
at a place I hardly knew
of someone I almost grew close too.
Though it was night,
the stars gave me plenty of light.
I saw two women dressed in white,
with angelic wings, holding up his cross.
He was placed in a setting
where a broken fountain
turned into a flower bed for white lilies
tried to overpower the stone terrain.
I liked his purple coating;
it never made him feel sorrow.
What I didn’t like
was the smile turning into a frown,
the twitch in the eye,
the blood dripping from his skin,
and the same zombie expression
I keep getting every time I entered the church,
looking for a reason to make him smile.
I tried to get a full-time job
at Dish Network
as a receiving associate,
looked for someone single
at eHarmony.com,
and attempted to adopt
a sixteen-year old girl
with little success.
He still refuses to smile,
saying I’ve yet to obtain the experience.