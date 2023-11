WINTERS CROSS (By Joseph Cavera)

Clouds up above, letting man know

He has no premise, untouched flow

And we hope for promising years

After shedding a thousand tears

Yesterday’s sorrow constantly nears

Though the moon shines blue

By dawn, will turn indigo hue

A Cross of Winter

Blessed with heavenly snow

~Second Place winner in the 2008 Bergen Catholic Spring Writing Contest (1st place in group, 2nd place overall)