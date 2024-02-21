Poem – WINTER’S REPRISE (By Joseph Cavera)
WINTER’S REPRISE (By Joseph Cavera)
I see ways gray days of frost form within
I see the expressions of people worn thin
I see the frozen flakes fall coldly slow
I see the winter winds seep and rise
I see them waltz and meander like fireflies
I see chilled places of wintry graces
I see crystalline caps further from here
Icy mountain peaks shroud their heads in fear
Icy dunes blanket fields under snow
Icy waves form glacial caves
Icy frost torn hearts see narrow shaves
Icy breaths freeze into sighs
Icy laces tie bows topping faces as
Icy tunes drifting slowly devise
Icy tones into Winter’s Reprise
I see the dark blue sky, with my dark brown eyes
And Never look away.
What do you see?