Poem – WIPEOUT OF 2033 (By Joseph Cavera)

WIPEOUT OF 2033 (By Joseph Cavera)
Golden ribbons flutter and fold down the sides
of the tallest building I have ever seen.
At the skyscraper’s peak, A tall man watches
His ramifications unfold down to the world below
his scythe is grander than any instrument of
teeming Death than any could possibly envision.
The clouds of Obsidian in their bed, sit high above this town
of Forsinth.
As the waves of gold reach the
Summit, blackness, in all its murkiness, springs forth-
wiping the blocks clean, bringing barren breaches
to devoid Desolation.
She accompanies him in the private suite, Atop the world,
No finer seats on Earth to watch it all
End.