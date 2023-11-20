Poem – With her name in your mouth… (By Simon Perchik)

With her name in your mouth

more than a word, a morning

and everywhere on Earth

at the same time, in daylight

though once every year

you eat an apple in silence

as if a whisper

could pull the stars down

closer and closer to one another

and from your mouth a second sun

that has no shadow yet

would warm your lips holding on

as mountainside and one last look

at her eyes that tell you nothing

–this apple you drag nearer

is also a word, has your voice

your useless jaws, your darkness

next to her breasts and around them.

Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review, The Nation, Poetry, Osiris, The New Yorker and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, including free e-books, his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.