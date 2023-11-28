Poem – Word Bubbles (By JD DeHart)

Word Bubbles

Travel with me a moment

into a place where our thoughts

become action. Yes, this sounds like

the introduction to a 60s science fiction

series. Pardon me.

There are some ideas I wish to

keep secret. They are my tangle of vines,

grounding me in reality. Reminding me

that I don’t have to throat punch someone.

All I have to do is smile, listen, nod.

Adjust, move on.

But I love comic books, how

dialogue happens. The lines are dotted

when the characters whisper, or

the words begin to fade.

I can see in a cloud above

someone’s head, their inner truth.

This might come in handy, but is there

a way to turn it off? Ever?

JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com