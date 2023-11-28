Poem – Word Bubbles (By JD DeHart)
Word Bubbles
Travel with me a moment
into a place where our thoughts
become action. Yes, this sounds like
the introduction to a 60s science fiction
series. Pardon me.
There are some ideas I wish to
keep secret. They are my tangle of vines,
grounding me in reality. Reminding me
that I don’t have to throat punch someone.
All I have to do is smile, listen, nod.
Adjust, move on.
But I love comic books, how
dialogue happens. The lines are dotted
when the characters whisper, or
the words begin to fade.
I can see in a cloud above
someone’s head, their inner truth.
This might come in handy, but is there
a way to turn it off? Ever?
Author Bio:
JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com