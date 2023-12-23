Poem – Writer/Schizophrenic (By Alfonso Colasuonno)

Hey youYeah youI heard your conversationYou’re leaving us?Yeah, well just know one thingThis isn’t such a sweet little townOh, believe me, it’s not a sweet little townThis town has some crazy shit going onWould you believe me if I told you–Wait, you’re not going to believe meCome on, look at you, guys like you don’t believe meYou know that coat of yours?The Gypsy had a coat just like yoursDo you know the Gypsy?Oh, fuck, I don’t know what his name wasHe looked like you another decade inSame long coatHe stole my manuscriptNo shit he stole my manuscriptI was working on some serious shitI called the cops, but what useSee, they’re the problemI told you this isn’t some quiet little podunk townThe cops are in on itWith the FreemasonsAnd the MafiaAnd they run drugs down I-80I’m not going to tell you which placeI don’t want to get killedBut it’s one of the places in townThey do the drug running through their basementAnd that’s not itYou ever been out to the woods?Well, if you go into the woods sometimeHa ha, if you go into the woods, believe meYou’ll see some crazy shitThe Satanists operate there some nightsTheir special nightsWhere they do their ritualsAnd I’ve seen bones, human bonesIt sounds crazy, but it’s trueI wish I were crazy, but it’s trueAnd if you see that GypsyTell him I’ll kill himIf he doesn’t give me back my manuscript.



Alfonso Colasuonno is a writer, actor, and activist. His fiction and poetry have been published in many journals, including: The Milo Review; The Camel Saloon; ppigpenn; and Pretty Owl Poetry. He lives in Norwalk, Connecticut, where he operates a freelance resume writing business (http://www.alfonsowrites.com).