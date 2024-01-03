Poem – YOU HAVE A PIER IN ME (By John Grey)

YOU HAVE A PIER IN ME – By John Grey



Pier juts far into the open sea.It makes its point,not here, wherestone steps lead from sandto calm wooden planksbut out at the very tip of itself,where water crashes againstits pylons and its slim foundationsshake and shudder.

Like me,

there’s a calm that seems to settle it

until you realize

it’s happening out there,

where all is roughest.

Let’s walk out to the end of the pier together.

Maybe then, you’ll know where this is headed.

See fishermen hunch side-by-side

along that sea-rotted jetty.

They cast their lines,

safe and sound,

no breaker about to wash them away

as long as they are doing something.

Look at rays glide, gulls hover,

pelicans bounce beneath.

Once more,

wildness cannot harm

as long as you’ve a place in it.

So come on do something.

Find your place in me.