Stuck In A Chimney

California firefighters spent two hours extracting a naked woman from a chimney after she tried to sneak into her ex-boyfriend’s home at 5 a.m. The 35-year-old took off her clothes in the hope it would help her fit down the 1-foot-wide chimney. But halfway down, she became wedged and called the ex on her cellphone. “I said, ‘Where are you at?”‘ said Tony Hernandez. “And she said, I’m trapped in the chimney.'” Firefighters freed her by breaking the chimney open, and she was treated for minor injuries. The chimney will have to be rebuilt.

