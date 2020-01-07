Voter’s Despair

The reason for the voters’ despair is plain, said Ron Fournier in NationalJoumal.com. The American dream of upward mobility seems dead, and neither party seems to have any plan to revive it. “For many, the Republican Party is becoming too extreme, while the Democratic Party—specifically, President Obama—raised and dashed their hopes for true reform.” In polls, a majority of Americans now say they no longer feel represented by either party. That’s the real lesson from Cantor’s defeat: “Change or lose power, folks.”

