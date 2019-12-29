WHAT’S THE WORLD’S TOP PROBLEM? December 29, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment 5 / 5 ( 1 vote ) WIN/Gallup International asked 66,806 people in 65 nations. Here’s a sampling of what they said: Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingCartoon – Shopping with old peopleDemographic suicideAustria: Why nobody wants to settle hereCartoon – Knock Knock… Who’s there?… Religion!WHAT’S THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR COUNTRY? Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with corruption, economy, environmental, jobs, problems, religion, religious, unemployment, world News From Above What's Going On?
You must log in to post a comment.