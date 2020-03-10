Where Jews still aren’t welcome
Jewish leaders have been attacked in the street and Jewish cemeteries vandalized. Rallies opposing anti-Semitism have been occasions for Jobbik-affiliated biker gangs to hold “ugly counter-demonstrations” that they call “Step on the Gas” days—the double meaning is intentional in this country that underwent “one of the most intensive anti-Jewish campaigns of the Holocaust,” with 400,000 Hungarian Jews sent to Auschwitz alone. Jobbik members of parliament have brought anti-Semitism firmly into the mainstream.
Songs by skinhead bands are routinely in the pop charts, and the Hungarian national soccer team was censured after fans shouted anti-Semitic taunts during a World Cup qualifier. All this ire is aimed at a minority of just 100,000 people in Hungary, most of whom don’t even publicly identify as Jews. One can hardly blame them.
