Poem – Fifty Years Later (By Donal Mahoney)

Fifty years ago

Jane got on a plane

and flew away

without saying good-bye.

Her parents took her, I know.

She was only 14 but she

could have said good-bye

to me, the swain

who saw her through

our last three years

of grammar school

when she wore braces,

the only girl who had them.

Fifty years later

at our class reunion

she didn’t come

but I did in a new suit.

Charlie showed me

a class photo of all of us

smiling except for Jane.

The braces, I guess.

Charlie asked how many kids

I could name and I named

every one except for Jane.

Charlie said with mock surprise,

“You don’t remember Jane?

You two were pretty tight,

going to the movies and

sitting in the balcony,

buttered popcorn and all,

a pretty big deal back then.

Someone told the nuns

and they were furious.”

I smiled and said

“Well, Jane flew away

the summer after eighth grade

without saying good-bye.

I heard ten years later

she got rid of the braces

and married some Swede

who likes sardines.

He makes his own lutefisk.

I wish Jane and Ole well.

She was only 14 but she

could have said good-bye.”

Author Bio: Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works