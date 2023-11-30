Poem – Martha and Mel Wait for the Elevator (By Donal Mahoney)

I died from a rattlesnake bite

and found myself in line with

other zombies in front of a bank

of elevators, the doors opening

and closing as if by metronome.

Every time a door opened a voice

called the names of 12 zombies

who boarded the elevator single file.

As the doors closed, Led Zeppelin

or Bing Crosby played in the background

depending on whether the elevator went

up or down according to the light

winking above the door .

The rest of us waited our turn

as more zombies arrived

and lined up behind us.

I saw no one I knew except

a couple who looked like

Martha Stewart and Mel Brooks

discussing the future.

Mel was on stilts so he looked

Martha straight in the eye.

When the rattlesnake bit me,

Martha and Mel were alive on Earth

so I had no idea why they were there

with us zombies but nevertheless

I listened as Martha told Mel

she didn’t care which way

the elevator went as long as

she found prime rib and a glass

of Dom Périgno n waiting

when she arrived.

Mel didn’t care either, he said,

as long as he found a steamed

Nathan’s Hot Dog with two squirts

of mustard, lots of relish,

raw onion and sport peppers

hotter than hell and a

tankard of seltzer iced.

Seltzer is better, he said,

than Dom Périgno n.

Ask any sommelier.

Another elevator arrived and Martha

and Mel, arm and arm, boarded.

This time I didn’t hear Led Zeppelin

or Bing Crosby in the background.

I saw Martha stare Mel in the eye ,

wag her finger and tell him to try

prime rib because too much

cholesterol lurks in hot dogs.

Enough to kill you, she said.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works