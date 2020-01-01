A body of water

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ Tourists at a Los Angeles hotel were distressed to learn they’d been drinking, bathing, and brushing their teeth with water from a rooftop tank in which a dead body had been decomposing. The body was discovered by a maintenance worker who was trying to figure out why the water pressure was so low. “The water did have a funny taste,” said British tourist Sabrina Baugh, who drank it for eight days. “We never thought anything of it. We thought it was just the way it was here.”

