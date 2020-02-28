Is Fiber Essential for Better Health

If you eat more fiber you have a better chance of living a longer life. Most people that don’t have fiber in their diet are more likely to die of cardiovascular diseases or cancer at an early age. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans are good sources of fiber. When you eat these foods, you will be able to maintain a healthy weight and lower your risk of developing diabetes. Fiber can’t be digested or absorbed by the body like foods high in fats, proteins and carbs, so it leaves the body faster.

The World Heath Organization looked into some 180 studies and 50 clinical trials over the last 40 years. These studies and trials showed that about 15 to 30 percent of the people who ate fiber were more likely to live longer than people who didn’t eat enough fiber. They also found that those that ate more fiber were less likely to have heart disease, diabetes or colorectal cancer. The average American eats about 15 grams of fiber a day which is less than the recommended amount of 25 to 30 grams a day.

In order to live longer eat more fiber.

