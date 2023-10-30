Poem – 27th HIGH WAY (By Ajise Vincent)
27TH HIGH WAY
tonight, cobblestones have eaten into the earth,
the potholes are gone; tender voids, noxious like
hollows of black holes. the congestion twirls
& begins to evaporate like smoke. automobiles
compete with winds. & the beggar who sits with a dog,
sniffing goodwill & coins. looks on, wishing
the road remained shapeless, tainted with contours,
like the globe when first seen through the retina of God
Author Bio:
Ajise Vincent is an Economist and Social researcher based in Lagos, Nigeria. His works have appeared or are forthcoming at Oddball, Eureka, Indiana Voice Journal, Jawline Review, Jalada, Ink, Sweat & Tears, Snapdragon: a journal of art & healing, Sentinel Quarterly, Yellow Chair Review & various literary outlets. He loves coffee, blondes & turtles.