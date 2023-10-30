Print

Poem – 27th HIGH WAY (By Ajise Vincent)

27TH HIGH WAY

 

tonight, cobblestones have eaten into the earth,

the potholes are gone; tender voids, noxious like

hollows of black holes. the congestion twirls

& begins to evaporate like smoke. automobiles

compete with winds.  & the beggar who sits with a dog,

sniffing goodwill & coins. looks on, wishing

the road remained shapeless, tainted with contours,

like the globe when first seen through the retina of God

 

Author Bio:
brittle (1)

 

Ajise Vincent is an Economist and Social researcher based in Lagos, Nigeria. His works have appeared or are forthcoming at Oddball, Eureka, Indiana Voice Journal, Jawline Review, Jalada, Ink, Sweat & Tears, Snapdragon: a journal of art & healing, Sentinel Quarterly, Yellow Chair Review & various literary outlets. He loves coffee, blondes & turtles.

 

 

 

