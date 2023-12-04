Poem – A Bit of News Not Fake (By Donal Mahoney)
A Bit of News Not Fake
An article in the paper reports
something one doesn’t see
happen in America very often.
Eighty billionaires, millionaires
and others close to that level
in New York have written to
their lawmakers and governor
asking to have their taxes raised.
They want to support schools,
build roads and bridges, and help
the poor and the homeless.
The president of the United States
is a resident of New York.
Eighty names on the list so far.
At press time his was missing.
Donal Mahoney
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs