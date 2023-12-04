Poem – A Bit of News Not Fake (By Donal Mahoney)

A Bit of News Not Fake

An article in the paper reports

something one doesn’t see

happen in America very often.

Eighty billionaires, millionaires

and others close to that level

in New York have written to

their lawmakers and governor

asking to have their taxes raised.

They want to support schools,

build roads and bridges, and help

the poor and the homeless.

The president of the United States

is a resident of New York.

Eighty names on the list so far.

At press time his was missing.