Poem – A-PATHETIC (By Ray Gallucci)

A-PATHETIC

Expecting the bad, receiving the worse,

To pessimist’s just what’s par for the course.

But when it devolves from worse to the worst,

Seems even a pessimist can feel cursed.

A cynic’s convinced whatever is right

Cannot be achieved without quite a fight.

But when this proves futile, he even might

Retreat apathetically out of sight.

A fatalist knows it’s all just a waste

For nothing he does can alter the taste

Once powers that be unfailingly baste

Their excrement with some savory paste.

Instead of despair, it’s best not to care.

Of no expectation need be aware.

Accepted already life isn’t fair.

Prefer to be tortoise, never the hare.

About Ray Gallucci: I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.