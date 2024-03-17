Poem – A Sisyphus Moment (By Donal Mahoney)
There’s a force that makes
a boulder hard to push up a hill.
And there’s always a boulder
and always a hill when it comes to
helping the poor find something
to eat, somewhere to live, a job
they can go to every day.
Sometimes the boulder slips
and rolls back downhill
and Sisyphus jumps aside.
Accidents happen.
But sometimes the one
who owns that hill says no
and blows his trumpet and gives
the boulder a mighty shove
and Sisyphus gets run over.
Then the poor must wait
a century longer
for another Sisyphus
to volunteer and get
behind the boulder.
No wonder the poor
are getting together
and grumbling louder.
They know Sisyphus isn’t
the answer to the problem.
They must push the boulder.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs