Poem – A Sisyphus Moment (By Donal Mahoney)

A Sisyphus Moment

There’s a force that makes

a boulder hard to push up a hill.

And there’s always a boulder

and always a hill when it comes to

helping the poor find something

to eat, somewhere to live, a job

they can go to every day.

Sometimes the boulder slips

and rolls back downhill

and Sisyphus jumps aside.

Accidents happen.

But sometimes the one

who owns that hill says no

and blows his trumpet and gives

the boulder a mighty shove

and Sisyphus gets run over.

Then the poor must wait

a century longer

for another Sisyphus

to volunteer and get

behind the boulder.

No wonder the poor

are getting together

and grumbling louder.

They know Sisyphus isn’t

the answer to the problem.

They must push the boulder.





Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs



