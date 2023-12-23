Poem – AIR APPARENT (By Ray Gallucci)

AIR APPARENT

Primeval atmosphere as dense

As plant Venus has today

Explains how Earth became the way

We currently experience.

Dioxide carbon was the prime

Component as on Venus now.

But, unlike Venus, Earth knew how

To make it disappear with time.

Because of Moon, there’s tidal force

Which powers Earth tectonically.

Together magma, rocks and sea

Absorb most carbon from its source.

Once life evolved, the gases formed

An atmosphere with oxygen

And mainly neutral nitrogen

With pressure lower than before.

Unlike our sister planet pair

(Infernal Venus, arctic Mars,

Which never changed like planet ours),

The Earth provides the perfect air.

Author Bio:I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.