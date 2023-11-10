Poem – An Act of the Will (By Donal Mahoney)
An Act of the Will
If love’s real, not
the puppy kind, it’s
not just a feeling
but an act of the will
a constant giving
whether one
feels like it or not.
After many years
you don’t know why
you’re doing it
or why It must be done.
Two begin as grapes
purple with passion
unaware you’ll be
raisins wrinkling
at the end.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs