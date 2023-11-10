An Act of the Will

If love’s real, not

the puppy kind, it’s

not just a feeling

but an act of the will

a constant giving

whether one

feels like it or not.

After many years

you don’t know why

you’re doing it

or why I t must be done.

Two begin as grapes

purple with passion

unaware you’ll be

raisins wrinkling

at the end.





Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs



