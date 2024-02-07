Poem – AT A DISTANCE (By Ray Gallucci)

AT A DISTANCE

Gently rolling, runneled hills,

Colored like a daffodil.

Rivulets to ocean spill

Under cloudy skies.

Atmosphere of shrouding haze

Rising from the surface waves,

Where beneath lie ancient caves

Never brought to light.

Yet this sky’s a different hue

From what we’re accustomed to B

Yellow, not a trace of blue,

Dares to hypnotize.

Wind that blows the pebbles ‘round

Scours unfamiliar ground

Where no ear detects its sound

Or eternal sighs.

While the seas that we perceive

Hold a liquid that deceives

Those conditioned to believe

Water does comprise.

Temperature no arctic’s felt

Only methane ice can melt

Even at equator’s belt

Where the sun is high.

For this sun’s a tiny star

Near a billion miles afar

Where, through science, humans are

Getting their first sight.

Only through the Huygens Probe

Are we seeing Titan’s globe,

Golden orb on Saturn’s robe

Where our future lies.

(Published in TALES OF THE TALISMAN, Volume V, Issue 3, p. 59)

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.