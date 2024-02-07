Poem – AT A DISTANCE (By Ray Gallucci)
AT A DISTANCE
Gently rolling, runneled hills,
Colored like a daffodil.
Rivulets to ocean spill
Under cloudy skies.
Atmosphere of shrouding haze
Rising from the surface waves,
Where beneath lie ancient caves
Never brought to light.
Yet this sky’s a different hue
From what we’re accustomed to B
Yellow, not a trace of blue,
Dares to hypnotize.
Wind that blows the pebbles ‘round
Scours unfamiliar ground
Where no ear detects its sound
Or eternal sighs.
While the seas that we perceive
Hold a liquid that deceives
Those conditioned to believe
Water does comprise.
Temperature no arctic’s felt
Only methane ice can melt
Even at equator’s belt
Where the sun is high.
For this sun’s a tiny star
Near a billion miles afar
Where, through science, humans are
Getting their first sight.
Only through the Huygens Probe
Are we seeing Titan’s globe,
Golden orb on Saturn’s robe
Where our future lies.
(Published in TALES OF THE TALISMAN, Volume V, Issue 3, p. 59)
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.