Poem – At Midnight in New York (By Donal Mahoney)

At Midnight in New York

It’s midnight in New York

and in this tall building

Herb and Molly are

in bed making love.

Molly is a virgin

and it hurts.

Olga’s upstairs

in bed with cancer

terminal and it hurts.

Melvin’s downstairs

in bed snoring.

Nothing hurts because

he doesn’t know yet

he has multiple sclerosis.

In the hallway a thief

goes floor to floor

trying door knobs

hoping one will open .

All the doors are locked,

chained and bolted.

Everyone is safe.