Poem – CLICHÉD (By Ray Gallucci)
Beggars can’t be choosers,
For there is no choice for losers,
And as paupers we must stand with open hand.
Seeing is believing,
But can also be deceiving
When you’re grieving that you’re down and out again.
Cruising for a bruising,
If you’re thin-skinned, makes excusing
Your intrusions not so simple of a chore.
Striking while the iron
Is afire may inspire
Flaming ire than you never bargained for.
If it be canoe you’re paddling
‘Gainst the current, then you’re battling
Lest it carry you some fifteen miles away.
Better get your motor running,
For that ever growing drumming
Means the waterfall is coming. Don’t delay!
Lurking in the bushes
When it comes to shoves and pushes
Leaves you smirking with a Cheshire feline grin.
Meanwhile there’s a needle
In a haystack that a Tweedledee
Attacks a Tweedledum with – yang and yin.
Living for the moment
Can mean shriving for atonement
If you’re giving more than you prefer to take.
When your hideout is discovered,
Rest assured your days are numbered –
It’s a bummer not to have and eat your cake.
If clichés are your master,
You’re just flirting with disaster.
Need you ask if any bastard gives a damn?
So just look before you leap;
Think before you speak;
And just shut your beak with tongue in cheek. Amen.
(published in MÖBIUS, THE POETRY MAGAZINE, vol. 11, no. 3, p. 34;
modified 5/2/99; expanded 7/17/09; 8/25/10; modified 5/14/2011; 9/22/2012)
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.