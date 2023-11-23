Poem – CLICHÉD (By Ray Gallucci)

CLICHÉD

Beggars can’t be choosers,

For there is no choice for losers,

And as paupers we must stand with open hand.

Seeing is believing,

But can also be deceiving

When you’re grieving that you’re down and out again.

Cruising for a bruising,

If you’re thin-skinned, makes excusing

Your intrusions not so simple of a chore.

Striking while the iron

Is afire may inspire

Flaming ire than you never bargained for.

If it be canoe you’re paddling

‘Gainst the current, then you’re battling

Lest it carry you some fifteen miles away.

Better get your motor running,

For that ever growing drumming

Means the waterfall is coming. Don’t delay!

Lurking in the bushes

When it comes to shoves and pushes

Leaves you smirking with a Cheshire feline grin.

Meanwhile there’s a needle

In a haystack that a Tweedledee

Attacks a Tweedledum with – yang and yin.

Living for the moment

Can mean shriving for atonement

If you’re giving more than you prefer to take.

When your hideout is discovered,

Rest assured your days are numbered –

It’s a bummer not to have and eat your cake.

If clichés are your master,

You’re just flirting with disaster.

Need you ask if any bastard gives a damn?

So just look before you leap;

Think before you speak;

And just shut your beak with tongue in cheek. Amen.

(published in MÖBIUS, THE POETRY MAGAZINE, vol. 11, no. 3, p. 34;

modified 5/2/99; expanded 7/17/09; 8/25/10; modified 5/14/2011; 9/22/2012)

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.