Poem – Cold Water Raining between Them (By Donal Mahoney)

Cold Water Raining between Them

Annie has a nice washing machine now

but she remembers the one her

mother had with the wringer,

the old-fashioned kind.

Her mother took in washing and when

the washing machine would break

Annie would become half the wringer.

Mother would hold the waist of wet pants

and Annie would grip the cuffs and

they’d twist in opposite directions,

the cold water raining between them.

Each pair of farmer’s pants

put food on the table. With six kids

food was important. To this day Annie

smiles when she remembers her

Mother never had to use a pants

stretcher in winter to make

her ironing a little bit easier.

She’d hang the pants out in the yard

and they’d freeze straight on the line.





Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs



