Poem – CORPSE ROW (By Joseph Cavera)
Desperation runs out
To the red rope
Embodying a despair within doubt
Leaving hope
The soul lies here
In this grim place
Where demons fear
To fall from grace
This Mad mien
Dampens the soul
Perhaps the cause
Of this pandemic hole
Reluctance and fright will flock and fluster
While the glory of the gory tends to lose is luster
And they’ll continue to hang until we can muster
The arms and bullets, and maybe another tankbuster
Like one of those scenes from an old blockbuster
…his smile belies a sinister wrath
One which most would surely despise
A frozen morn after a deep bloodbath
Which led the light from his eyes
2/26/09