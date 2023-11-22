Poem – CORPSE ROW (By Joseph Cavera)

CORPSE ROW (By Joseph Cavera)

Desperation runs out

To the red rope

Embodying a despair within doubt

Leaving hope

The soul lies here

In this grim place

Where demons fear

To fall from grace

This Mad mien

Dampens the soul

Perhaps the cause

Of this pandemic hole

Reluctance and fright will flock and fluster

While the glory of the gory tends to lose is luster

And they’ll continue to hang until we can muster

The arms and bullets, and maybe another tankbuster

Like one of those scenes from an old blockbuster

…his smile belies a sinister wrath

One which most would surely despise

A frozen morn after a deep bloodbath

Which led the light from his eyes

2/26/09