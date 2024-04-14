Poem – Cover To Cover (By Gil Hoy)

Cover to Cover – By Gil Hoy

I’ve loved to read,

listen to the melodious

flow and tempo of another man’s

written words and sentences

through my eyes but in my brain,

for as long as I can remember.

In elementary school,

I trekked each day

along the cobblestone alley behind our house

with a carrier full of books on my back,

a Sherpa on his way to base camp.

I visited my third grade chum

up the street back then,

one foot after the other

in a determined rhythmical gait,

like young Lincoln walking

to his first days of school.

Hour after thirsty hour,

we flipped through pages and pages

of our books then, in a quiet little study

in his home. It had the simplicity and the air

of a Quaker meeting house.

I once heard the promptings

of truth within those four walls, it’s curious

how silence sometimes speaks, but neither my friend

nor I were moved by the inner light

to talk very much on those still afternoons.

I often read the Hardy Boys books back then,

with their picture covers and timeless plots.

There were only forty-two of them in 1963,

and I devoured them all. I didn’t know then

that there was actually no writer

named Franklin W. Dixon.

Today, I read about weightier things,

the problems of the world: nuclear proliferation,

Ebola, global warming, what seem to be

endless meaningless wars. Back then

my friend’s mom would now and again

set out milk and cookies for us to eat.

The cookies looked like planets of rock and dirt

circling two white stars. Their sugar

made our perusal faster.

The better the book the more

you didn’t want it to end.

My books were not metaphors then,

and biographies could still inspire.

You start with chapter one.

If there were twenty, by the time

you got to ten or so

you were tormented

by the prospect of finishing.

The pages went by so fast,

as a bus you run after

but miss, and you knew

the end was coming,

like the last bite of a favorite meal.

My angst is different now.

I read about ISIS,

vanishing northern right whales,

and grievous political candidates

who say what they think you want

to hear because it’s politically expedient,

rather than do

the country’s business.

You grow tired of hearing people lie

and you come to doubt

our institutions

and the law— no polish

will remove that stain.

Reading in my friend’s meeting house

would often get me thinking.

It occurred to me on one of those

unspeaking afternoons

that my impending death

was much the same as my book

and that I was on chapter four.

I wasn’t troubled because

there was still so far to go.

(Having not yet reached ten.)

But I was aware, for the first time,

of my own mortality.

The words and the pages

of my book seemed

different then,

each page a whole day nearer.

Today, I am almost sixty.

Now I wonder if the world

can survive its woes

and whether the grandchildren

of my grandchildren

will even get here.

Perhaps nuclear war

with just too many missiles

and players for the world

ever to recover, a pretty colorful

solar storm much more powerful

than the one in 1859, disobedient

armies of self-preserving computers

or runaway asteroids exploding oceans,

like ruinous bombs

on villages of the weak.

I worry that the world is like

my old third grade book,

now more worn but still true,

and I have no idea

what chapter we may be on.

The ephemeral perfection

of goldilocks planet

has always been that it is not too hot

and not too cold, with just the right

amount of water, looks like a blue

marble with white swirls

when standing on sterile rock

of the moon, so pretty and elegant.

Back then I would sometimes eat

a third cookie if they were sweet chocolate.

I savored each bite and lots of cold milk

to wash it all down.

What does it mean

that the milky way

is just one of billions of galaxies?

Is the universe dying? Can we read it in the stars?

Given the big bang, like an explosion of planets

from the head of a ruderal species,

futures of finite and infinite duration

are both possible

depending upon physical properties

and the expansion rate.

Some scientists say that the universe

is flat like a silver dollar

and will expand forever, contingent on

its shape and the role dark energy plays

as the universe ages.

Otherwise the big rip

splits the earth away,

like ripping out the pockets

of an aging wrinkled man or a lion

tearing apart a spent zebra.

When I got to my friend’s house

on that rainy afternoon,

I learned that his mother had died.

The drawn drapes in the windows

cloaked our meeting room

and the house was so cold and so dark .

I didn’t know what to do. So I filled my carrier

with all of my books and started

the long trudge back home. I no longer

eat sweet chocolate cookies

washed down by cold milk.

Author Bio:

Gil Hoy is a Boston trial lawyer and is currently studying poetry at Boston University, through its Evergreen program, where he previously received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science. Hoy received an MA in Government from Georgetown University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a Brookline, Massachusetts Selectman for four terms. Hoy started writing poetry two years ago. Since then, his work has appeared in Third Wednesday, The Write Room, The Eclectic Muse, Clark Street Review, The New Verse News, Harbinger Asylum, Soul Fountain, The Story Teller Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, Stepping Stones Magazine, The Penmen Review, To Hold A Moment Still (Harbinger Asylum’s 2014 Holidays Anthology), The Zodiac Review, Earl of Plaid Literary Journal, The Potomac, Antarctica Journal, The Montucky Review and elsewhere.