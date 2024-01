DEAR SPIDER – By John Grey

Ants are more efficient at what they do

than people.

Weeds can grow just about anywhere.

Animals kill to survive

not for pleasure.

And they collect no gewgaws besides.

A homeless man sits on the pavement,

holding up a sign,

with a cup before him

that’s hungry for coins.

Most people stride on by.

The occasional person

stops to toss him a coin or two.

Such a scenario is unknown in nature.

So allow me to make the introductions.