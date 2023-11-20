Poem – Echoes (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)
Echoes
Sometimes…
laughter echoes,
hollow,
haunting and mean.
Mocking memories
and gnawing away
at the mangled pieces
left behind.
Raw, aching moments past,
their humor lost.
The memory though
still too near.
~Chanacee Ruth-Killgore
Author Bio:
Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.