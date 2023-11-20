Poem – Echoes (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

Echoes

Sometimes…

laughter echoes,

hollow,

haunting and mean.

Mocking memories

and gnawing away

at the mangled pieces

left behind.

Raw, aching moments past,

their humor lost.

The memory though

still too near.

~Chanacee Ruth-Killgore

Author Bio:



Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.