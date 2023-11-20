Poem – “EINE KLEINE STEIN-MUSING” (By Ray Gallucci)

“EINE KLEINE STEIN-MUSING”

To knock him from his pedestal

Is task long overdue.

His theories now untenable;

No glory privy to.

Proclaimed a “genius” famously

Because of one eclipse,

When none at time knew truthfully

The reason for those blips.

“It’s space-time’s warping by the sun

That makes the starlight bend.”

When really then was known by none

Refraction’s means to end.

It’s sun’s corona, not its mass,

Behind what was observed.

‘Twas passing through the plasma “gas”

Why starry image swerved.

When patent clerk plays physicist,

Experiments in mind,

Appears that something is amiss

With “science” he’s defined.

By taking Einstein down a notch

All fluff that’s spun off since —

Big Bangs, black holes, Twins’ Paradox

No longer can convince.

Share this:















Author Bio:I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.