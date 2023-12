4.8/5 - (5 votes)

We are all creatures

of this great earth —

interconnected in ways beyond understanding.

Take elephants.

So big.

So strong.

And yet,

when a member

of the herd passes,

even elephants mourn.

They gather around,

extend their trunks,

and gently touch

the tusks

of their fallen friend.

It’s their ritual.

It’s how they heal.

And it’s sad.

And it’s beautiful.