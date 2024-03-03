Poem – EVER EXPANDING (By Joseph Cavera)

EVER EXPANDING (By Joseph Cavera)

I can not request the mercy of man, for it does not stem the tide which rages inside my expansive psyche. For it is the very same empathy which is the harbinger of further condescension, contempt placed between my closest friends and respected acquaintances, and I. In my aloof state of being, have I somehow missed the fundamental cause of this haze? Patience will be my closest friend, where personal growth is born from necessity more often than it is drawn from a dedicated fixation upon itself, in the days to come.