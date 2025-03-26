Poem – FALL OF A SMALL MAMMAL (By Joseph Cavera)
FALL OF A SMALL MAMMAL (By Joseph Cavera)
I walked one day in Southampton, free
Along a path of verdance, lovely
Sky freeing the sun to glance at me
So I may perchance a sliver of his glee
Ambling on, one left for each right
While keeping my pace sunny light
I encountered upon an unusual sight
One which left me scarcely affright
Down the path there came a breeze
Frictioned constriction swelled a seize
A small squirrel fell from the trees
Seconds he stared, then ran past my knees
How unusual, I thought, for one to fall from up there
And what of me caused our rodent friend’s stare?
Is he interested in the clothes I wear?
Certainly not, why would he care?
What brings felicity to a rodent’s brow?
Is it the thought of frugivorous chow?
Perhaps a lofty leap, then and now
And from that extract a passerby’s “wow”
Their lives are fraught with simpler things
No complex thoughts, extrasensory pings
While I saw a squirrel glide down with her wings
She saw the ground coming faster than anything
And staring at me, saw the story she’d bring